Do You Wash Your Hand Before Or After?

August 3, 2017 2:53 AM
Do you wash your hands before or after these activities?

Buzzfeed asked people if they wash their hands before, after, or neither for a bunch of different activities that deserve SOME amount of cleanliness.

And here’s what they found…

1. Pooping . . . 96% after, 3% before, 3% neither.

2. Cleaning the toilet . . . 96% after, 12% before, 3% neither.

3. Cooking . . . 93% before, 86% after, 3% neither. Don’t eat at THEIR houses.

4. Peeing . . . 87% after, 4% before, 12% neither.

5. Taking out the trash . . . 78% after, 1% before, 22% neither.

6. Taking public transportation . . . 61% after, 4% before, 38% neither.

7. Having sex . . . 56% after, 31% before, 42% neither.

8. Putting your hand down your pants and scratching . . . 25% after, 2% before, 40% neither. And 35% say they don’t scratch themselves like that.

Click Here to see more.

