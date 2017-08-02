This Store Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

One retail chain has already announced that it will be making their employees work this Thanksgiving.

GameStop is the first retail chain to announce their Black Friday plans for this year, and they WILL be making their employees work on Thanksgiving Day.

They’ve closed on Thanksgiving for the past three years.

Back in 2015, the president of GameStop said, quote, “We believe strongly that our customers and associates should have the opportunity to spend the Thanksgiving holiday relaxing with their family and friends.”

So what changed? Their business has REALLY been struggling. The stock is down 15% this year and they’re shutting down more than 100 stores; so apparently, they feel like staying open on Thanksgiving is going to help turn things around.

