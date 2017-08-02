Scientists have determined the FUNNIEST word in the world is…

A team of scientists out of the University of Warwick in England just released the results of their study to find the FUNNIEST WORDS in the world.

And out of 5,000 words, the winner is . . . “booty.”

It just beat out words like booby . . . hooter . . . nitwit . . . twit . . . waddle . . . tinkle . . . bebop . . . and egghead.

The researchers also found that younger people were much more likely to say words like goatee, hunchback, and filth are funny . . . and older people thought words like caddie, squint, and jingle are funny.

