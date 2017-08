WHAT?!?!?! Starbucks is giving out free coffee? Again, WHAT?!?!?!?

Here are the details – From tomorrow through Monday, Starbucks is giving away FREE macchiatos. Of course, there are a few catches.

One, you have to buy one to get one free.

Two, the free ones are only available from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. every day.

Free is free, so I don’t think anyone should complain!