Krispy Kreme’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut Arrives

Starting this Friday, August 4, Krispy Kreme will offer Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnuts for a limited time at select U.S. locations. This will come as welcome news to American dough-hole fanatics who lamented the fact that the special offering—which is dipped in chocolate, topped in even more chocolate and peanut butter, and stuffed with Reese’s Peanut Butter cream—was available only in the UK and Australia last year.

Did @krispykreme really bring the @ReesesPBCups doughnut to the US? This is a game changer! Prayers answered! pic.twitter.com/uQV8ujfm0j — Chad Scott (@WestlakeMath) August 1, 2017