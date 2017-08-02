James Van Der Beek Dishes About Dawson’s Creek

Former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek admitted Tuesday night on Watch What Happens Live that he was just as shocked as the rest of us when his onetime co-star Katie Holmes tied the knot with Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise. While playing a game of “Burning Questions,” Cohen asked Van Der Beek, “Were you surprised that Katie Holmes wound up marrying Tom Cruise?” Cohen asked Van Der Beek in his final question of the game. After thinking about it and hesitating for a moment, Van Der Beek replied simply, “Yes.” He also admitted to not really staying in touch with his Dawson’s Creek castmates.