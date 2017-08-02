Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

James Van Der Beek Dishes About Dawson’s Creek

August 2, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Andy Cohen, Dawson's Creek, James Van Der Beek

Former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek admitted Tuesday night on Watch What Happens Live that he was just as shocked as the rest of us when his onetime co-star Katie Holmes tied the knot with Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise. While playing a game of “Burning Questions,” Cohen asked Van Der Beek, “Were you surprised that Katie Holmes wound up marrying Tom Cruise?” Cohen asked Van Der Beek in his final question of the game. After thinking about it and hesitating for a moment, Van Der Beek replied simply, “Yes.” He also admitted to not really staying in touch with his Dawson’s Creek castmates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live