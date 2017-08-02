Guy’s Weekend in 3 Photos

I’m building an outdoor fireplace and extended patio in our backyard. Kim wanted a pizza oven built in. I told her it would be easier to get a part time gig at Imo’s.

Spent part of my weekend with Cards first baseman, Luke Voit, who is a big fan of the show. I asked him what was the best part of playing in the big leagues and he said, “Please move over, there are a lot of other people behind you in line for an autograph.”

These are the Verry Cherry Plus that we talked about on the air! Here I’m eating one that was unwashed. I like taking calculated risks.

