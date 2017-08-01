The Least Healthy Chain Restaurant Foods

Here are some of the LEAST HEALTHY items at chain restaurants this year.

Every year, the Center for Science in the Public Interest gives out its “Xtreme Eating Awards” to the LEAST HEALTHY things chain restaurants are serving up around the country.

Here are some of this year’s winners…

1. IHOP’s Cheeseburger Omelette with a side of pancakes, at 1,990 calories.

2. Buffalo Wild Wings’ Cheese Curd Bacon Burger with fries, at 1,950 calories. That’s about the same as eating five bacon double cheeseburgers at Burger King.

3. The Carnivore Pizzadilla appetizer at Dave & Buster’s, which is the combination of a meat lover’s pizza and a quesadilla, at 1,970 calories.

4. Cheesecake Factory’s Pasta Napoletana, at 2,310 calories . . . making it worse for you than eating an entire pizza.

5. The loaded sweet potato at Texas Roadhouse, which might make you think you’re adding a vegetable to your meal . . . but adds 770 calories.

6. And the Flying Gorilla cocktail from Cheesecake Factory, which is a 950-calorie alcoholic milkshake.

