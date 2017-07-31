Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

WATCH: Judah & the Lion Perform in Y98 Studio

July 31, 2017 6:39 PM
Filed Under: Judah and the Lion, new music

Y98 got an exclusive interview with Judah and the Lion before performing at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater tomorrow night.

The American alternative band from Nashville, Tennessee has been keeping busy, while being on tour.

Rolling Stone has named them one of the bands you need to know, and we can’t agree more.

We caught up with the band and got to listen to their hit song ‘Take It All Back’ as well as their newly released single, ‘Suit and Jacket’.

The band will be performing at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater tomorrow night and tickets are still available for purchase.

Click here for more information. 

 

