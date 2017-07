A 9-year-old is the newest internet sensation, singing a classic song and making millions of new fans.

Millions of people on Facebook love one boy’s cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing”. 9-year-old Dane Miller has Down syndrome. He also loves music. His mom says he fell in love with the song after the family watched a documentary about the singer last month and he’s been belting out his own passionate version whenever he’s in the car.