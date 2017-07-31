The Best And Worst Series Finales

Here are some series finales that got it right and others that really BLEW it.

Series finales are a gamble. They’re never going to please everyone, but if you’re lucky, you can please MOST of them. Sometimes even that doesn’t happen.

A website called From the Grapevine put together a list of five series finales that blew it, and five that didn’t.

The five that FAILED were:

“Lost”, “Dexter”, “The Sopranos”, “Bloodline”, and “Angel”.

And the five that WORKED were:

“Grimm”, “Justified”, “Breaking Bad”, “Six Feet Under”, and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.

This list leaves out so many iconic finales… “How I Met Your Mother”, “M*A*S*H”, “Cheers”, “Roseanne”, “Seinfeld”, “Newhart”, and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” so take it with a grain of salt.

