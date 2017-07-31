New Starbucks Drink Is Garnished With Beef Jerky

Here we go again …

Starbucks unveiled a new drink that’s garnished with beef jerky. Ummmm, gross.

The new drink is called the Pepper Nitro. It consists of a glass of nitro cold brew coffee, along with a “gourmet” piece of jerky on a bamboo skewer that’s made from grass-fed beef. In addition, Extra Crispy reports that the Pepper Nitro is infused with “sweet and savory malted fennel black pepper syrup.”

For those interested in this, I have bad news. The drink will only be available for a limited time at one location in Seattle.

If it were available here, would you try it?