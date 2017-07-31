Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

New Starbucks Drink Is Garnished With Beef Jerky

Jill Devine July 31, 2017 10:27 AM By Jill Devine
Here we go again …

Starbucks unveiled a new drink that’s garnished with beef jerky.  Ummmm, gross.

The new drink is called the Pepper Nitro.  It consists of a glass of nitro cold brew coffee, along with a “gourmet” piece of jerky on a bamboo skewer that’s made from grass-fed beef. In addition, Extra Crispy reports that the Pepper Nitro is infused with “sweet and savory malted fennel black pepper syrup.”

For those interested in this, I have bad news.  The drink will only be available for a limited time at one location in Seattle.

If it were available here, would you try it?

 

