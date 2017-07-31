Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

MTV ‘Moonman’ Becoming Gender-Neutral

"Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist." July 31, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: VMAs
Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

MTV’s iconic Video Music Award, the “Moonman” is going gender neutral.

Related: Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

According to MTV president Chris McCarthy the “Moonman” will be replaced by a “Moon Person.”

“Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist,” McCarthy told  The New York Times.

The timing is appropriate, for the first time at the VMAs the “Best Female Video” and “Best Male Video” categories have been combined into “Artist of the Year.” The move is not surprising, it follows the network’s decision to get rid of gender-specific categories at their Movie & TV Awards show earlier this year.

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live