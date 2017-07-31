Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd – July 30th)

July 31, 2017 3:44 AM
(Photo by Kevin Berghoff)

Here’s just a little recap of how Kevin the Intern and his family spent their recent vacation in Michigan.

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his recent vacation to South Haven, Michigan in a little more than 5 photos…

mich2 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

Here’s the cozy house that we stayed in. It was only 3 blocks from the beach!

mich11 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

We might have played more in Lake Michigan, but the water was an average of 60 DEGREES all week.

mich12 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

Here we are on a lake cruise aboard the Star of Saugatuck II.

mich4 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

Enjoying another beautiful sunset.

mich5 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

We also spent a day in Grand Haven, Michigan… The first city designated a “Coast Guard City.”

mich8 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

We toured Rosy Mound Natural Area with a nearly 200 foot sand dune.

mich6 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

The kids loved playing a this playground that was only a block away from our rental house.

mich10 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

… But they REALLY enjoyed the beach!

mich9 Kevins Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd July 30th)

We had a GREAT vacation! Hope you had a great weekend, too!

