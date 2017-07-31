Kevin’s Michigan Vacation In 5 Photos (July 23rd – July 30th)

Here’s just a little recap of how Kevin the Intern and his family spent their recent vacation in Michigan.

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his recent vacation to South Haven, Michigan in a little more than 5 photos…

Here’s the cozy house that we stayed in. It was only 3 blocks from the beach!

We might have played more in Lake Michigan, but the water was an average of 60 DEGREES all week.

Here we are on a lake cruise aboard the Star of Saugatuck II.

Enjoying another beautiful sunset.

We also spent a day in Grand Haven, Michigan… The first city designated a “Coast Guard City.”

We toured Rosy Mound Natural Area with a nearly 200 foot sand dune.

The kids loved playing a this playground that was only a block away from our rental house.

… But they REALLY enjoyed the beach!

We had a GREAT vacation! Hope you had a great weekend, too!