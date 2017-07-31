Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Courtney’s Weekend in Five Photos

July 31, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: Courtney Landrum, five photos

More lake fun and houses I could never afford

Yes, I was back at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend with friends.  Did a ton of boating and the weather was absolutely perfect.

Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

Friday we headed out on the boat and Nick wanted to visit his stepmom who was down there at her brother’s house.  The house is absolutely gorgeous and yes, that’s his helicopter on their property.

img950916 Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

received 10212237365661702 1 Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

Saturday was more of the same…boating and sun, but Peabo enjoyed a lake too this weekend with his dog sitters, Barb & Lisa!

img 32901 Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

Sunday was a travel day and during the drive home I started a brand new book.  When I read a book that I like, I like to tear through it.  Needless to say by the end of the night I was almost done.  So good.

2017073195042546 Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

