Courtney’s Weekend in Five Photos

More lake fun and houses I could never afford

Yes, I was back at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend with friends. Did a ton of boating and the weather was absolutely perfect.

Friday we headed out on the boat and Nick wanted to visit his stepmom who was down there at her brother’s house. The house is absolutely gorgeous and yes, that’s his helicopter on their property.

Saturday was more of the same…boating and sun, but Peabo enjoyed a lake too this weekend with his dog sitters, Barb & Lisa!

Sunday was a travel day and during the drive home I started a brand new book. When I read a book that I like, I like to tear through it. Needless to say by the end of the night I was almost done. So good.