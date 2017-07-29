Mindy Project Will Tackle Mom Shaming

Mindy Kaling wore a form-fitting black dress to attend Hulu’s Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actress did not address pregnancy rumors, but did appear to have a noticeably tiny baby bump at the event. She was more forthcoming about the upcoming final season of The Mindy Project, revealing that there will be an episode featuring Modern Family star Julie Bowen as a rival mother who doesn’t think Mindy’s doing a good job as a parent. “The episode is a little bit about mom shaming and that’s cool. It was really fun and hit a lot of those juicy ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines,” Kaling explains.

Click here to read more!