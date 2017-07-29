Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Mindy Project Will Tackle Mom Shaming

July 29, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: mindy kaling, The Mindy Project
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Hulu)

Mindy Kaling wore a form-fitting black dress to attend Hulu’s Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actress did not address pregnancy rumors, but did appear to have a noticeably tiny baby bump at the event. She was more forthcoming about the upcoming final season of The Mindy Project, revealing that there will be an episode featuring Modern Family star Julie Bowen as a rival mother who doesn’t think Mindy’s doing a good job as a parent. “The episode is a little bit about mom shaming and that’s cool. It was really fun and hit a lot of those juicy ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines,” Kaling explains.

