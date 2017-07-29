Hulu Will Start Streaming ABC’s Classic TGIF Lineup

Hulu is here for your ’90s nostalgia kick. According to Variety, the streaming service aims to recreate ABC’s classic TGIF lineup, acquiring more than 800 episodes of such sitcoms as Full House, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, Step by Step, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. The shows, which will be promoted as a programming block, will become available for viewing on September 29. While Netflix was trying to beat out Hulu for Full House rerun rights–an obvious move, considering that service’s Fuller House reboot–sources say Full House‘s owner Warner Bros. was wooed to Hulu by the idea of a TGIF block.

