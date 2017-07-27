Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The 10 Things Parents Do to Prepare For a Vacation

Jill Devine July 27, 2017 10:44 AM By Jill Devine
I know vacations are going to be totally different now that Lu is here.  It’s going to require a little more planning and preparation on our end.  We aren’t going anywhere any time soon, but the day will come.  So, I was very interested to read the results of a survey that asked parents how they prepare for the crucial first day of a vacation.

Here are the 10 steps they take:

*Bringing games and books.

*Having a first aid kit ready.

*Packing emergency snacks.

*Covering the kids in sunscreen and bug spray before they go anywhere.

*Bringing their, quote, “familiar comforts” like a stuffed animal or blanket, so the new space feels like home.

*Packing key items at the top of the suitcase.

*Researching the fastest way to get to places like the beach.

*Making sure to have chargers at the top of the suitcase.

*Signing the kids up for activities before they get there.

*Renting a stroller.

I should print this list, but I know I would forget where I put it and I would be stressed out over trying to find it!

Listen Live