The 10 Things Parents Do to Prepare For a Vacation

I know vacations are going to be totally different now that Lu is here. It’s going to require a little more planning and preparation on our end. We aren’t going anywhere any time soon, but the day will come. So, I was very interested to read the results of a survey that asked parents how they prepare for the crucial first day of a vacation.

Here are the 10 steps they take:

*Bringing games and books.

*Having a first aid kit ready.

*Packing emergency snacks.

*Covering the kids in sunscreen and bug spray before they go anywhere.

*Bringing their, quote, “familiar comforts” like a stuffed animal or blanket, so the new space feels like home.

*Packing key items at the top of the suitcase.

*Researching the fastest way to get to places like the beach.

*Making sure to have chargers at the top of the suitcase.

*Signing the kids up for activities before they get there.

*Renting a stroller.

I should print this list, but I know I would forget where I put it and I would be stressed out over trying to find it!