The 10 Things Parents Do to Prepare For a Vacation

I know vacations are going to be totally different now that Lu is here. It’s going to require a little more planning and preparation on our end. We aren’t going anywhere any time soon, but the day will come. So, I was very interested to read the results of a survey that asked parents how they prepare for the crucial first day of a vacation.
Here are the 10 steps they take:
*Bringing games and books.
*Having a first aid kit ready.
*Packing emergency snacks.
*Covering the kids in sunscreen and bug spray before they go anywhere.
*Bringing their, quote, “familiar comforts” like a stuffed animal or blanket, so the new space feels like home.
*Packing key items at the top of the suitcase.
*Researching the fastest way to get to places like the beach.
*Making sure to have chargers at the top of the suitcase.
*Signing the kids up for activities before they get there.
*Renting a stroller.
I should print this list, but I know I would forget where I put it and I would be stressed out over trying to find it!