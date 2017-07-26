Eat As Much As Possible For $5

You know I’m all about saving money and getting a great deal, so I thought I would share this information with you. I will admit, I feel a little gluttonous telling you about this, but it’s not like I went out and figured all of this out! I’m just the messenger!

With that being said, someone went through the menus at different fast food places and figured out how to get as much food as possible for five bucks.

For example:

*Taco Bell – Just order five things off their “Dollar Cravings” menu. The biggest thing on there right now is the “Beefy Fritos Burrito.”

*Chipotle – The most food for $5 is the kid’s meal, but adults can get it too. It comes with two soft tacos, chips, and a box of apple juice.

*Wendy’s – Order a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, small fry, and a small chocolate Frosty. It should come out to about $5 with tax.

*Chick-fil-A – An original chicken sandwich or an eight-piece nuggets should be well under $5. If you want to add fries, you can do the whole thing for about $5.50 plus tax.

*McDonald’s – You could just go with five things from the dollar menu OR if you want to mix it up, a Sausage McMuffin, four-piece McNugget, snack-size McFlurry, and a small coke would run you about $5.50.

*Subway – They have $6 footlongs now, and a few only cost $5.50. If you really want to stay under five bucks, go with any six-inch sub and load it up with veggies.

*Burger King – You can get a double cheeseburger, a BK bacon burger, small fries, and a chocolate sundae for about $5.