We’re wrapping up July, which means your kids are probably a month or so away from going back to school.

Although we didn’t really need to say “a month or so” . . . because you know the EXACT number of days.

According to a new survey, the majority of parents say they’re COUNTING DOWN the days until their kids go back to school . . . and they’ll feel relieved once the school year starts again.

