Songs That Mean Something Totally Different Than You Thought

How closely are you listening to your favorite pop songs?

BuzzFeed has compiled a list of 19 songs that mean much more when you examine the lyrics.

For example, did you ever realize that Outkast’s upbeat “Hey Ya” is actually about a turning point in a difficult relationship?

Here are some other examples:

“Waterfalls,” TLC: It’s about the deathly consequences of dealing drugs and having unprotected sex.

“Love on the Brain,” Rihanna: Not a love song so much as a twisted love story about a woman who can’t resist the pain of a man who hurts her.

“Ho Hey,” The Lumineers: It’s about a man being in love with his ex after she’s moved on to someone new.

Are there any songs that you thought meant one thing, but turned out it to mean something different?