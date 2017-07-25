New Tropical Ski Flavor Soda For Summer

If you are familiar with Excel Bottling Company located in Breese, IL , then you’ve heard all about their signature citrus soda called ‘Ski’.

Just announced today, Ski soda has a NEW flavor and NEW design!

For a limited time only try ‘Tropical Ski’ the perfect summer soda!

Ski, was added in 1961 and accounts for the majority of soda produced at Excel Bottling Company. They are one of the few remaining “mom & pop” bottlers left in the nation and the only returnable bottling line left in Illinois.

