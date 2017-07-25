Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

New Tropical Ski Flavor Soda For Summer

July 25, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: local, ski, soda, summer drinks, Tropical Ski
Photo by: Ski Facebook Page

If you are familiar with Excel Bottling Company located in Breese, IL , then you’ve heard all about their signature citrus soda called ‘Ski’.

Just announced today, Ski soda has a NEW flavor and NEW design!

For a limited time only try ‘Tropical Ski’ the perfect summer soda!

Ski, was added in 1961 and accounts for the majority of soda produced at Excel Bottling Company. They are one of the few remaining “mom & pop” bottlers left in the nation and the only returnable bottling line left in Illinois.

Read more about Excel Bottling Company here. 

 

