Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys to Unite for ‘CMT Crossroads’

By Abby Hassler

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys collaborated earlier this year for their hit single “God, Your Mama, And Me” and have shared the stage together this summer as part of FGL’s Smooth Tour 2017. Now, CMT announced the seven-man super group will once again come together to perform their hits on the brand-new CMT Crossroads special Aug. 30.

On the hour-long program, the supergroup will perform new arrangements of Backstreet Boys’ hits “I Want It That Way” and “As Long As You Want Me.” They will also perform FGL’s “Cruise,” H.O.L.Y.” and their collaborative hit single.

“It’s been really cool to collaborate with the Backstreet Boys in so many different ways this year,” FGL’s Brian Kelley said. “And to be able to take our friendship — and smooth new dance moves — up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic!”

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard agreed, remarking that getting the supergroup together under one roof will be “fire.”

“Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs,” Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell added. “It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another. I’m looking forward to what comes of it!”