Starbucks Unveils Piña Colada Tea Infusion

July 24, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Pina Colada, Starbucks, tea
Today, Starbucks launched its newest permanent menu item, and it screams summer-in-the-tropics.

The Pina Colada Tea Infusion starts at $3.25 and 60 calories, according to EliteDaily. The creamy concoction is a mix of Teavana black tea, pineapple fruit and botanical blend, and coconut milk. A few weeks ago, Starbucks introduced three new tea flavors: Teavana Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion, Teavana Shaken Iced Strawberry Green Tea Infusion, and Teavana Shaken Iced Peach Citrus Tea Infusion.

Click here ingredients and calories! 

