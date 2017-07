Want to be apart of the Scottrade Center team, more importantly an employee of the St. Louis Blues?

Here’s your chance!

Scottrade Center and the St. Louis Blues are looking to add employees to their Guest Services staff.

Part time hosts, security, concierges and supervisors positions are available.

Make sure you don’t miss the upcoming job fair on Monday, August 14 and Wednesday, August 16th.

Visit scottradecenter.com to apply.

