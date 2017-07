A dad THOUGHT he was filming his graduating daughter in her cap and gown as she walked down the aisle with the rest of the students . . . until his ACTUAL DAUGHTER came into view and said, “That’s not me.” His reaction is pretty funny . . . and it’s also kind of ironic that she was graduating with a film degree.

My dad legit filmed the wrong girl going down the isle at my graduation 😂😂😂 sums up my Dad 😩🎓 pic.twitter.com/LrfgLHUlx1 — Georgia Wilde (@GeorgiaBabyyy) July 20, 2017