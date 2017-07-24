Michael Phelps Didn’t Really Race a Great White

It’s the Megalodon “documentary” all over again: The Discovery Channel and MICHAEL PHELPS played us all when they said he’d be racing a great white shark last night.

Technically, nobody really SAID Phelps would be swimming anywhere near a shark . . . but the advertising did try to make people think that. So did Phelps when he talked to “Entertainment Weekly“ earlier this month.

In reality, the whole thing was SIMULATED. They apparently timed some sharks: A great white, a hammerhead, and a reef shark. Then they SIMULATED the races, with Phelps going against computer-animated sharks.

Phelps actually DID race in the ocean though, so at least there was that. But that wasn’t quite enough for many, many unsatisfied viewers. (Here are some more angry reactions.)

Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB — Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017

Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m — Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017

The real winner of Phelps Vs Shark was anyone who didn't waste an hour of their life. #SharkWeek — Jack Scott (@Jacked_Scott) July 24, 2017

As for the results, he beat the reef shark, but he got crushed by the hammerhead, and he lost to the great white by two seconds.