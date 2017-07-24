Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (July 21-23)

July 24, 2017 7:48 AM
(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

I hope you survived the record-breaking heat this weekend with as little pain as possible!

Here’s my fearless 4YO jumping off the diving board on Friday night. We were at the pool. All. Week. Long. It’s no surprise that we ended the weekend with a trip to urgent care only to find she had a case of swimmer’s ear.

image1 4 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (July 21 23)

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

My son dared me to touch the bottom of the pool (it’s 11 feet) and I couldn’t resist. One of my friends caught me jumping off the diving board. This blurry pic is the best you’ll get of me in a swimsuit!

image1 5 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (July 21 23)

(Photo credit: Jen Sloop)

Friday was also my half-birthday. It’s a silly tradition, but we celebrate every one in our house. I told my husband I wanted a cake with fruit. I think he did a good job picking one out – it was delicious!

image2 3 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (July 21 23)

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

This weekend we traveled to Boonville to spend some time with Ryan’s family. Here’s Nora and my nieces. The “Aqua Drench Park” was a big hit that we suggested charging admission. The Drench Park will be closed on Mondays, and will open late on Tuesdays and Thursdays (swim team practice). Extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

image2 4 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (July 21 23)

(Photo credit: Becky Farmer)

Before we left for St. Louis, we stopped at the Route B Cafe. They have license plates lining the walls and a Christmas tree when you first walk in. For those people who leave a tree up all year long (you know who you are!) here’s an idea for you – a summer luau theme.

image3 2 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (July 21 23)

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

