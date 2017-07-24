Hanson Detail Greatest Hits Album

By Abby Hassler

Hanson announced the upcoming release of their 25th anniversary Middle Of Everywhere – The Greatest Hits album. The record is a comprehensive collection from the band’s six major studio albums and will arrive Sept. 8.

“This album and the extensive world tour are really exciting for us, because it’s the first time we’ve assembled a true career-spanning collection in one product, or one concert,” guitarist Isaac Hanson explained.

The record will also include a new single “I Was Born.” Keyboardist and middle brother, Taylor Hanson, remarked, “The addition of ‘I Was Born’ to this album is our way of still looking to the future, even as we celebrate where we have been for the last two decades.”

Check out the complete tracklisting below.

1. I Was Born

2. Mmmbop

3. Where’s The Love

4. I Will Come To You

5. Weird

6. A Minute Without You

7. This Time Around

8. If Only

9. Save Me

10. A Song To Sing

11. Penny And Me

12. Lost Without Each Other

13. Underneath

14. Strong Enough To Break

15. Broken Angel

16. Great Divide

17. Been There Before

18. Georgia

19. Go

20. Watch Over Me

21. Thinking ‘Bout Somethin’

22. Give A Little

23. Juliet

24. Get The Girl Back

25. Fired Up

26. Already Home