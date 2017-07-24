Five Signs Your Job Is Making You Miserable

Even people who love their job don’t love it ALL the time. But here are five signs your job might really be making you miserable . . .

1. You hate your coworkers. Meaning a LOT of them . . . not just that guy in sales who smells like feet. All that stress can trickle down to the rest of your life. Especially if you hate your BOSS.

2. You hate Sundays. You can never relax because you’re just stressed out thinking about work on Monday.

3. You feel underpaid. It’s one of the most common reasons people hate their jobs. Even if you can pay your bills, you might not feel appreciated. Then you start dwelling on it, and it seeps into the rest of your life.

4. You never see your friends or family. In that case, you might even LIKE your job. But you’re such a workaholic, it makes the rest of your life miserable. So instead of finding a new job, you might just need to figure out your work-life balance.

5. You go on and on about how bad your job is, and your friends are sick of it. Too much venting can be annoying. And it’s also self-reinforcing. The more you complain, the more you reaffirm all those negative thoughts.

