Courtney’s Weekend in 5 Photos

This week beat me up with the heat so Friday I decided to stay in and binge watch a few episodes of “Ozark” with Jason Bateman on Netflix. Nick couldn’t wrap his brain around the whole “binge watching” thing and kept asking as another episode would que up, “Are we watching another episode”?, yes that’s what you do. I know most of it was filmed in Georgia but it was still cool to see a couple of the places they filmed down at the Lake. It’s getting mixed reviews but I thoroughly enjoyed the first 4 episodes.

Saturday

What do you do on the hottest day of the year? Play golf of course, yup, right in the middle of it. We played at Belk Park in Wood River. The first 9 was okay but the back was a beast. What do you do after roasting in the heat? Go to Ballpark Village for an outside concert!

Bush was playing at BPV so we met some friends to see them. I’ve seen them before but they were particularly great Saturday night. Here’s me with my friend Sarah…I never know where to look in a selfie, dork.

Also ran in to Rizzuto from another radio station…that look on my face is not too much booze it’s heat stroke.

Sunday

I wrapped up my weekend indoors with a Studio 98 with All American Rejects at 360 Rooftop Bar. Great guys and the drummer Chris, is a huge Cards fan.

Hope you had a great weekend!

