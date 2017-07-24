Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Are These the 10 Best Dog Movies Ever? 

Jill Devine July 24, 2017 11:04 AM By Jill Devine
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Lassie arrives to the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary Gala on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

You know I’m a huge animal lover, but I have a problem watching movies with animals … even if the outcome is a positive one!  Listen – I cried when E.T. went home!  My mom had to console me the entire evening after watching it.  To this day, I can’t watch it.

Even worse, I cried while watching “Fievel Goes West”, AN ANIMATED MOVIE!

“Us” magazine put together a list of ‘The 10 Best Dog Movies of All Time.’  I haven’t seen most of these, so I can’t weigh in, but you can.  What do you think about this list?

“Lady and the Tramp”, 1955

“Turner & Hooch”, 1989

“Beethoven”, 1992

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”, 1993

“Lassie”, 1994

“101 Dalmatians”, 1996

“Air Bud”, 1997

“Best in Show”, 2000

“My Dog Skip”, 2000

“Marley & Me”, 2008

 

 

 

