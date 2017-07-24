Are These the 10 Best Dog Movies Ever? 

You know I’m a huge animal lover, but I have a problem watching movies with animals … even if the outcome is a positive one! Listen – I cried when E.T. went home! My mom had to console me the entire evening after watching it. To this day, I can’t watch it.
Even worse, I cried while watching “Fievel Goes West”, AN ANIMATED MOVIE!
“Us” magazine put together a list of ‘The 10 Best Dog Movies of All Time.’ I haven’t seen most of these, so I can’t weigh in, but you can. What do you think about this list?
“Lady and the Tramp”, 1955
“Turner & Hooch”, 1989
“Beethoven”, 1992
“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”, 1993
“Lassie”, 1994
“101 Dalmatians”, 1996
“Air Bud”, 1997
“Best in Show”, 2000
“My Dog Skip”, 2000
“Marley & Me”, 2008