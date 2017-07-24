Are These the 10 Best Dog Movies Ever? 

You know I’m a huge animal lover, but I have a problem watching movies with animals … even if the outcome is a positive one! Listen – I cried when E.T. went home! My mom had to console me the entire evening after watching it. To this day, I can’t watch it.

Even worse, I cried while watching “Fievel Goes West”, AN ANIMATED MOVIE!

“Us” magazine put together a list of ‘The 10 Best Dog Movies of All Time.’ I haven’t seen most of these, so I can’t weigh in, but you can. What do you think about this list?

“Lady and the Tramp”, 1955

“Turner & Hooch”, 1989

“Beethoven”, 1992

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”, 1993

“Lassie”, 1994

“101 Dalmatians”, 1996

“Air Bud”, 1997

“Best in Show”, 2000

“My Dog Skip”, 2000

“Marley & Me”, 2008