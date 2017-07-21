Why This Mama Worked Out in the Delivery Room

When we say Anna Strode worked out right up until she delivered her baby, we really mean it—and here’s proof.

Not surprisingly, Strode’s followers were just as amazed as we were by the video—and several wondered if getting up and getting a quick workout in actually helped Strode take her mind off of the pain and stress of labor.

Strode admitted that this sort of approach may not work for everyone. “Every labor is completely different and I’m not a medical professional either, so I would never push anything on anyone. It certainly helped me, but in saying that, I could have never done this when in labor with the twins,” she said. “Every pregnancy is different—I encourage moms to do what feels right for them.”

“I’m a big believer in energy promotes energy,” she said. “A workout actually gives me more energy to face my day with strength and positivity. I find when I don’t workout I feel much more sluggish and unmotivated.”

Even with her hands full it looks like her and the baby are sticking with their usual workouts.

