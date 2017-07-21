Why This Mama Worked Out in the Delivery Room

When we say Anna Strode worked out right up until she delivered her baby, we really mean it—and here’s proof.
Not surprisingly, Strode’s followers were just as amazed as we were by the video—and several wondered if getting up and getting a quick workout in actually helped Strode take her mind off of the pain and stress of labor.
My last #pregnancyworkout was at the hospital just hours before we met our gorgeous Madi Grace 🎀✨💕 We were on the ward waiting for contractions to ramp up and a delivery suite to become available so we could meet our sweet baby girl 👑🌸 Speaking of delivery suites, guess what – our little Madi Grace was born in the EXACT same room as Lachie and Sammy. The hospital is big and has over 20 delivery suites but it just so happened that they were all welcomed into the world in the same room 😍 how cool is that!!! #workout #pregnancy #inspirepregnancy #fitmom #fitmum #fitmomsofig #pregnancyexercise #fitpregnancy This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615
Strode admitted that this sort of approach may not work for everyone. “Every labor is completely different and I’m not a medical professional either, so I would never push anything on anyone. It certainly helped me, but in saying that, I could have never done this when in labor with the twins,” she said. “Every pregnancy is different—I encourage moms to do what feels right for them.”
“I’m a big believer in energy promotes energy,” she said. “A workout actually gives me more energy to face my day with strength and positivity. I find when I don’t workout I feel much more sluggish and unmotivated.”
Even with her hands full it looks like her and the baby are sticking with their usual workouts.
A little movement at dinner time in our PJ's last night… I just want to be clear with you all though ~ I'm NOT back to working out. I'm just doing a few exercises here and there to help me feel a little better as to be honest, my emotions are all over the place. I'm quite the blubbery mess 😢💕 I know it's going to pass and hormones have a lot to answer for… but when I find myself walking around with tears rolling down my face this is what helps me. I'd love to be getting out for more gentle walks but that's hard with 3 little ones in the middle of Melbourne winter, so I'm doing gentle exercise at home when we can't get out. A few people commented that I was 'working out' too soon on my last video. I have no intention of returning to any vigorous exercise anytime soon and I work alongside a women's health physio, which I recommend all mums consult with after birth 💕 #postpartum #fitpregnancy #mumlife #fitmomsofig #homeexercises
