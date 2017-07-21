A list of “Moments That Defined the Decade in Music So Far” includes…
“Billboard” put together a list of the 75 Moments That Defined the Decade in Music So Far. Here are some of the highlights:
September 12th, 2010: Lady Gaga wears a meat dress to the “VMAs”.
November 16th, 2010: The Beatles put their music on iTunes.
April 26th, 2011: “The Voice” debuts on NBC.
July 14th, 2011: Spotify arrives in America.
February 11th, 2012: Whitney Houston dies.
June 2nd, 2012: Adam Lambert becomes the first openly gay male artist to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
December 21st, 2012: Psy’s “Gangnam Style” video hits a billion views on YouTube.
February 3rd, 2013: Beyoncé plays halftime of Super Bowl 47.
August 25th, 2013: Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform at the “VMAs”.
May 12th, 2014: TMZ releases the elevator video of Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Solange.
September 9, 2014: U2’s “Songs of Innocence” was FORCED on people via the new iPhone 6.
November 15th, 2014: Taylor Swift’s “1989” sells 1.287 million in first week.
March 10th, 2015: A jury rules that Robin Thicke and Pharrell borrowed a little too much from Marvin Gaye for “Blurred Lines”.
November 13th, 2015: There was a terrorist attack at an Eagles of Death Metal concert in Paris.
January 10th, 2016: David Bowie dies.
April 21st, 2016: Prince dies at 57.
April 23rd, 2016: Beyoncé premieres “Lemonade” on HBO.
March 30th, 2017: Streaming overtakes music sales.
June 4th, 2017: Ariana Grande returns to the U.K. to headline the One Love Manchester Concert.
Click Here to see more.