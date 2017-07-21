How do your feelings on public displays of affection match up with other people?

A new survey by Buzzfeed asked people their feelings about different PDA scenarios. See how you line up…

1. Let your significant other put their arm around you . . . 96% are good with it.

2. Holding hands in public . . . 95%.

3. Affectionately touching your significant other on a dance floor . . . 95%.

4. Playing footsie . . . 58%.

5. Sitting on your significant other’s lap at a party, or have them sit on your lap . . . 35%.

6. Giving a backrub at a family gathering . . . 32%.

7. Grabbing your significant other’s butt in public . . . 22%.

8. Aggressively making out in public . . . 5%.

