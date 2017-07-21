How do your feelings on public displays of affection match up with other people?
A new survey by Buzzfeed asked people their feelings about different PDA scenarios. See how you line up…
1. Let your significant other put their arm around you . . . 96% are good with it.
2. Holding hands in public . . . 95%.
3. Affectionately touching your significant other on a dance floor . . . 95%.
4. Playing footsie . . . 58%.
5. Sitting on your significant other’s lap at a party, or have them sit on your lap . . . 35%.
6. Giving a backrub at a family gathering . . . 32%.
7. Grabbing your significant other’s butt in public . . . 22%.
8. Aggressively making out in public . . . 5%.
