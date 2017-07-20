Westport Social Hosting Job Fair

Westport Social, an exciting new bar and entertainment venue is hiring!

They’re hosting a job fair on Monday, July 31st and Tuesday, August 1st, from 10 am until 2 pm at the Sheraton Westport Chalet.

Westport Social is a new boutique game bar and entertainment venue located in Westport Plaza featuring throwback games and live music. It’s scheduled to open in September.

They’re hiring for servers, bartenders, service assistants, hosts, security, culinary staff and dishwashers.

Find out more about Westport Social at westportsocial-stl.com.