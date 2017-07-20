Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Westport Social Hosting Job Fair

July 20, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: job fair, Westport Social
A rendering of Westport Social (Credit: Westport Social on Facebook)

Westport Social, an exciting new bar and entertainment venue is hiring!

They’re hosting a job fair on Monday, July 31st and Tuesday, August 1st, from 10 am until  2 pm at the Sheraton Westport Chalet.

Westport Social is a new boutique game bar and entertainment venue located in Westport Plaza featuring throwback games and live music. It’s scheduled to open in September.

They’re hiring for servers, bartenders, service assistants, hosts, security, culinary staff and dishwashers.

Find out more about Westport Social at westportsocial-stl.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live