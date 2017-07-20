The Worst Things Guests Do At Your House

Here are the WORST things that guests do when they stay at your house.

A new survey asked people to name the WORST thing guests do when they stay at your house. Here are the top 10…

1. Not taking off their shoes.

2. Helping themselves to your food without asking.

3. Taking control of your TV or music.

4. Using the bathroom in your bedroom.

5. Not cleaning up after themselves.

6. Overstaying their welcome.

7. Having no respect for your stuff.

8. Having no control over their kids in your house.

9. Making too much noise.

10. Using your towels.

Click Here to see more.