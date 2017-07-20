Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Worst Things Guests Do At Your House

July 20, 2017 2:58 AM
Filed Under: do, Guests, house, Phillips & Company, things, worst

Here are the WORST things that guests do when they stay at your house.

A new survey asked people to name the WORST thing guests do when they stay at your house. Here are the top 10…

1. Not taking off their shoes.

2. Helping themselves to your food without asking.

3. Taking control of your TV or music.

4. Using the bathroom in your bedroom.

5. Not cleaning up after themselves.

6. Overstaying their welcome.

7. Having no respect for your stuff.

8. Having no control over their kids in your house.

9. Making too much noise.

10. Using your towels.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live