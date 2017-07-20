A list of the WORST sitcoms of ALL TIME includes…

TheWrap.com has a list of “The 31 Worst Sitcoms of All Time”. They are, in no particular order, so see if you agree…

1. “Cavemen”, ABC, 2007. It only lasted one season.

2. “George”, ABC, 1993-1994. It only lasted one season and starred George Foreman.

3. “Harry & the Hendersons”, syndication, 1991 to 1993. It lasted three seasons.

4. “Homeboys in Outer Space”, UPN, 1996 to 1997. It only lasted one season.

5. “Ferris Bueller”, NBC, 1990 to 1991. It only lasted one season.

6. The “Friends” spin-off “Joey”, NBC, 2004 to 2006. It lasted two seasons.

7. “Yes, Dear”, CBS, 2000 to 2006. It lasted six seasons.

8. “Dads”, Fox, 2013 to 2014. It only lasted one season.

9. “AfterMASH”, CBS, 1983 to 1985. It lasted two seasons.

10. “Rob!”, CBS, 2012. It only lasted one season and starred Rob Schneider.

11. “The Paul Reiser Show”, NBC, 2011. It only lasted one season.

12. “The Ropers”, ABC, 1979 to 1980. It lasted two seasons.

13. The American version of “Coupling”, NBC, 2003. It only lasted one season.

14. “2 Broke Girls”, CBS, 2011 to 2017. It lasted six seasons.

15. “The Great Indoors”, CBS, 2016 to 2017. It only lasted one season.

16. “My Mother the Car”, NBC, 1965 to 1966. It only lasted one season.

17. “[Stuff] My Dad Says”, CBS, 2010 to 2011. It only lasted one season.

18. “Emily’s Reasons Why Not”, ABC, 2006. It only lasted one EPISODE and starred Heather Graham.

19. “Work It”, ABC, 2012. It only lasted two EPISODES. It was about two guys who disguised themselves as women because of the bad economy, sort of like “Bosom Buddies”.

20. “Imaginary Mary”, ABC, 2017. It only lasted one season.

21. “1600 Penn”, NBC, 2012 to 2013. It only lasted one season.

22. “Joanie Loves Chachi”, ABC, 1982 to 1983. It lasted two seasons.

23. “The Millers”, CBS, 1023 to 2015. It lasted two seasons.

24. “Are You There, Chelsea?”, NBC, 2012. It only lasted one season.

25. “My Big Fat Greek Life”, CBS, 2003. It only lasted one season.

26. “The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer”, UPN, 1998. It only lasted four episodes.

27. “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”, MTV, 2010 to 2011. It lasted two seasons.

28. “Angel from Hell”, CBS, 2016. It only lasted one season.

29. “Bad Judge”, NBC, 2014 to 2015. It only lasted one season.

30. “Mulaney”, Fox, 204 to 2015. It only lasted one season.

31. “Mama’s Family”, NBC, 1983 to 1990. It lasted six seasons.

