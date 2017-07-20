Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Signs You’re Living The “Modern” American Dream

July 20, 2017 3:11 AM
A recent survey had people name the top signs you’re living the “modern” American dream.

1. Having a Netflix subscription.

2. Voting, because it means you’re a U.S. citizen.

3. Being able to buy gadgets every now and then, like a new phone.

4. Having steak at least once a month.

5. Being able to donate old clothes to Goodwill, because you don’t like them anymore.

6. Having enough free time to do leisurely stuff, like going on walks or bike rides.

7. Shopping at Whole Foods.

8. Owning a big-screen TV.

9. Having a fridge with an ice dispenser.

10. Being able to take a day off work without having to worry about being fired.

