A recent survey had people name the top signs you’re living the “modern” American dream.

Here are the top signs that you’re living the “modern” American dream, according to a recent survey…

1. Having a Netflix subscription.

2. Voting, because it means you’re a U.S. citizen.

3. Being able to buy gadgets every now and then, like a new phone.

4. Having steak at least once a month.

5. Being able to donate old clothes to Goodwill, because you don’t like them anymore.

6. Having enough free time to do leisurely stuff, like going on walks or bike rides.

7. Shopping at Whole Foods.

8. Owning a big-screen TV.

9. Having a fridge with an ice dispenser.

10. Being able to take a day off work without having to worry about being fired.

Click Here to see more.