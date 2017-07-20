Lay’s “Do Yourself A Flavor” 2017 Contest Finalists

Lay’s has announced the finalists for this year’s “Do Us a Flavor” contest.

The three finalists are:

Everything Bagel . . . Fried Green Tomatoes . . . and Crispy Taco.

And they’ll go on sale at the end of the month.

People can vote on which ones are the best, and the person who submitted the winner will get a $1 million grand prize.

The winners in the past have included things like Cheesy Garlic Bread . . . Wasabi Ginger . . . and Southern Biscuits and Gravy.

