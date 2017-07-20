Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Lay’s “Do Yourself A Flavor” 2017 Contest Finalists

July 20, 2017 3:30 AM
Lay’s has announced the finalists for this year’s “Do Us a Flavor” contest.

Lay’s just announced the finalists for their annual “Do Us a Flavor” contest, where they actually make and sell flavors of potato chips that people submit.

The three finalists are:

Everything Bagel . . . Fried Green Tomatoes . . . and Crispy Taco.

And they’ll go on sale at the end of the month.

People can vote on which ones are the best, and the person who submitted the winner will get a $1 million grand prize.

The winners in the past have included things like Cheesy Garlic Bread . . . Wasabi Ginger . . . and Southern Biscuits and Gravy.

