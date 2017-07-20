Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

How Much Time We Waste At Work

July 20, 2017 3:00 AM
You waste a FULL workday a week slacking off at work??!!

According to a new study, we waste 98 minutes a day at work on our phones and doing personal stuff.

We waste 56 minutes a day on our phones, and another 42 minutes on personal tasks. That adds up to 98 minutes a day, or more than one full workday a WEEK.

Here are the top six things we use our phones for when we’re at work…

1. Checking personal email.

2. Browsing social networks, like Facebook and Instagram.

3. Reading about sports or checking fantasy teams.

4. Playing video games.

5. Online shopping.

6. Visiting “entertainment sites.”

58% of people in the survey said they regularly use their phone to check sites that are blocked on their work computer.

