A Teenager Raised Money to Provide Free Sunblock at Public Pools

Jill Devine July 20, 2017 9:50 AM By Jill Devine
Here’s another “Feel Good” story making national news and it’s happening right here in St. Louis, MO!

16-year-old Lynly Brennan recently heard about a program that’s been providing dispensers with free sunblock at public pools in Boston for the past two years.

She wanted to see if she could make it happen here, so she started raising money, wrote more than 40 letters to dermatologists and other people in the area and ended up with about $1600!

That was enough to install dispensers at five different public pools and pay for the sunscreen people will use this summer.

Lynly told FOX 2 she was surprised she actually made it happen, because quote, “I’m just a high school student.”

Click HERE for the full story!

