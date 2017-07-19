Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Viral Video: Ryan Reynolds Grants Terminally Ill Boy’s Wish

July 19, 2017 2:46 AM
Ryan Reynolds took time out of his day on the set of “Deadpool 2” to FaceTime with a terminally ill five-year-old boy.

This is sad. A terminally ill five-year-old is a HUGE Deadpool fan, so star Ryan Reynolds took time out to FaceTime with him.

The boy’s name is Daniel, and he was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, and only has months to live.

Daniel is a HUGE Marvel fan, and Ryan is his hero. Daniel’s family was just hoping to swing a phone call, but Ryan FaceTimed with him for 15 minutes.

