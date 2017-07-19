Viral Video: Ryan Reynolds Grants Terminally Ill Boy’s Wish

Ryan Reynolds took time out of his day on the set of “Deadpool 2” to FaceTime with a terminally ill five-year-old boy.

The boy’s name is Daniel, and he was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, and only has months to live.

Daniel is a HUGE Marvel fan, and Ryan is his hero. Daniel’s family was just hoping to swing a phone call, but Ryan FaceTimed with him for 15 minutes.