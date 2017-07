Chris Christie went to the Cardinals/Mets game last night, and ended up catching a foul ball.

One of the highlights of last night’s Cardinals/Mets game happened during the top of the 3rd inning with the Cardinals up 3-0. Paul Dejong popped up a foul ball to the right side when New Jersey Governor Chris Christie caught the foul ball with his left hand. He was then greeted warmly with boos from the Citi Field crowd. The Cardinals won the game 5-0.