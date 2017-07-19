Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Video: “Bachelor in Paradise” Releases 1st Trailer

Jill Devine July 19, 2017 10:33 AM By Jill Devine
ABC released the first promo trailer for season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

The sneak peek shows some of the contestants who will be looking for love–including Kristina Schulman from Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, Amanda Stanton from Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor and Robby Hayes from JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Hmmmmm … I feel like there should have been some more drama in the trailer.  It was kind of boring.

The new season premieres on Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

