The Most Stressed Out American Cities

July 19, 2017 2:39 AM
According to a new study, the most stressed out cities in America are…

A new study ranked the 150 biggest cities in America according to how STRESSFUL it is to live there. They looked at stuff like how many hours the average person works . . . how much debt people have . . . and things like divorce rates.

Here are the top ten…

1. Newark, New Jersey. It ranked first in work-related stress . . . fourth in money-related stress . . . and seventh in family-related stress.

2. Detroit.

3. Cleveland.

4. Jackson, Mississippi.

5. Miami.

6. Birmingham, Alabama.

7. San Bernardino, California.

8. Rochester, New York.

9. Augusta, Georgia.

10. Shreveport, Louisiana.

As far as the five BIGGEST cities in America go: New York ranked 49th . . . Los Angeles, 36th . . . Chicago, 24th . . . Houston, 31st . . . and Phoenix, 58th.

St. Louis ranked 32nd by the way.

