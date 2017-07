If you’re a Target Cartwheel user, you know all about their perks program!

But you may want to check your app today, because you may have received a message that says something like this:

So if you have a few free items at the Target cafe, or even better $10 off on a pair of jeans make sure to use it before August 27th!

What is the best perk you’ve received from using the Target cartwheel app? Let us know!