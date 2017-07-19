Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Map: The Most Hated Random Thing In Every State

July 19, 2017 3:02 AM
A new study found the most hated random thing in every state.

There’s a dating app called Hater that matches people up by what they HATE. And they just analyzed their data to figure out what people in every state hate the most. The results are ALL over the place, but here are 10 of our favorites…

1. Missouri . . . people who believe in aliens.

2. Illinois . . . biting string cheese.

3. Minnesota . . . drinking alone.

4. Pennsylvania . . . people who use money clips.

5. Nebraska . . . friendly reminder emails.

6. Nevada . . . feminism. Yikes!

7. Colorado . . . ‘N SYNC.

8. Iowa . . . long hair on guys.

9. Hawaii . . . taking video at concerts.

10. Louisiana . . . being the designated driver.

Click Here to see more.

