Viral Video: Unisex Bathroom Wait Time Breakdown

July 18, 2017 2:55 AM
Filed Under: bathroom, breakdown, Phillips & Company, time, unisex, Video, wait

A video shows that if all bathrooms were UNISEX, women’s wait times would be slashed by 400%!

Women’s bathroom lines are ALWAYS longer than men’s. That’s a fact. But a new study out of Belgium found a way to change that by just making every bathroom unisex.

The researchers found that if every bathroom at a stadium or nightclub or wherever was co-ed, women’s wait times would be slashed by 400%, from six minutes to less than 90 seconds. Men’s wait times would go up a bit, of course.

The researchers say that no other scenario they experimented with helped reduce wait times that much, not even adding way more women’s bathrooms to a place.

