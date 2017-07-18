Tips For Outdoor Exercising in the Summer

We all need to protect our bodies and our skin when exercising or training outdoors in the summertime.

With a few simple steps, you can be active outside and still protect yourself from physical and environmental factors.

Seek shade when you can. The sun’s ultraviolet rays can reflect off athletic training grounds, water, sand and concrete, causing damage to your skin.



Wear loose, protective clothing.



Wear shoes that fit properly to avoid injury and skin irritation. When wet skin rubs against clothing or shoes, it can cause blisters.



Apply sunscreen and lip balm with an SPF of 30 or higher. Sweating is a function that serves to cool the body but it also increases photo-sensitivity, leading to the risk of sunburn.

