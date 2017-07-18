Tips For Outdoor Exercising in the Summer

We all need to protect our bodies and our skin when exercising or training outdoors in the summertime.
With a few simple steps, you can be active outside and still protect yourself from physical and environmental factors.
- Seek shade when you can. The sun’s ultraviolet rays can reflect off athletic training grounds, water, sand and concrete, causing damage to your skin.
- Wear loose, protective clothing.
- Wear shoes that fit properly to avoid injury and skin irritation. When wet skin rubs against clothing or shoes, it can cause blisters.
- Apply sunscreen and lip balm with an SPF of 30 or higher. Sweating is a function that serves to cool the body but it also increases photo-sensitivity, leading to the risk of sunburn.
- Bathe as soon as possible after exercising. Letting sweat sit on your skin can lead to breakouts and heat rashes.
Content provided by Forefront Dermatology