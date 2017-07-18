Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Tips For Outdoor Exercising in the Summer

July 18, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: exercise, Skin-care, summer

We all need to protect our bodies and our skin when exercising or training outdoors in the summertime.

With a few simple steps, you can be active outside and still protect yourself from physical and environmental factors.

    • Seek shade when you can. The sun’s ultraviolet rays can reflect off athletic training grounds, water, sand and concrete, causing damage to your skin.

 

    • Wear loose, protective clothing.

 

    • Wear shoes that fit properly to avoid injury and skin irritation. When wet skin rubs against clothing or shoes, it can cause blisters.

 

    • Apply sunscreen and lip balm with an SPF of 30 or higher. Sweating is a function that serves to cool the body but it also increases photo-sensitivity, leading to the risk of sunburn.

 

    • Bathe as soon as possible after exercising. Letting sweat sit on your skin can lead to breakouts and heat rashes.

    Content provided by Forefront Dermatology 

     

